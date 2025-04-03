Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Netflix is continuing its push into sports-adjacent programming with a new docuseries.

This week, the streamer revealed a trailer for an upcoming documentary series titled Race for the Crown. The series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Thoroughbred racing throughout the Triple Crown season. The trailer prominently featured several owners, jockeys, and trainers, including a brief cameo from Bob Baffert.

Race For the Crown, a Netflix Sports series, premieres April 22. Tail the jockeys, trainers, and owners risking it all as they chase titles and triumph in the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing. pic.twitter.com/edDyGdK1fZ — Netflix (@netflix) April 2, 2025

Box to Box Films is producing the series, which will debut on April 22. The production house has also developed other sports-focused shows for Netflix, such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Per a press release issued by Netflix, owners Michael Iavarone and Michael Repole will be featured prominently throughout the series. Featured jockeys include reigning Kentucky Derby winner Brian Hernandez Jr., three-time Kentucky Derby winner John R. Velazquez, and 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Javier Castellano.

Like many of Netflix and Box to Box’s previous docuseries, Race for the Crown seems like it will emphasize the glitz and glam associated with Thoroughbred racing. “The racing world is full of colorful and controversial characters — including billionaire business tycoons and trainers — which leads to plenty of intense rivalries fueled by million-dollar investments and insatiable appetites for glory,” the streamer’s press release reads.

While Netflix has only waded cautiously into the world of live sports broadcasting, with one-off events like the NFL’s Christmas Day games or the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, the streamer seems more than willing to invest in non-live sports content. Perhaps the Triple Crown of horse racing could fit nicely into Netflix’s live sports portfolio in the future. However, rights for the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, two legs of the Triple Crown, have their media agreements locked up through 2032 and 2030, respectively.