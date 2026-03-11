Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As Netflix prepares to air its first live MLB game in just two weeks’ time, the streamer has revealed who will take part in the broadcast.

Several names had already been publicly reported. Elle Duncan, of course, would host as Netflix’s new full-time sports anchor. Matt Vasgersian would do play-by-play for the game, and Lauren Shehadi would serve as a reporter. Beyond that, there were only rumors. Among them, the streamer was reportedly “pursuing” Barry Bonds and CC Sabathia for the game.

It seems as if at least one of those names will appear on the broadcast.

Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will join Vasgersian in the booth alongside former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

On the studio desk, Duncan will be joined by Albert Pujols and Anthony Rizzo as analysts. Rizzo, of course, recently joined NBC’s MLB studio team. Comedian Bert Kreischer will also serve as a contributor on the Netflix coverage.

Announcing our on-air talent for @MLB Opening Night ⚾️ New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants #OpeningNight is LIVE on Netflix — March 25 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT pic.twitter.com/lI4Ez8NsSq — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 11, 2026

Along with the eight people officially announced on Wednesday, Netflix left open one slot for a “special guest” in its graphic. Given the prior reports that Barry Bonds could contribute to Netflix’s coverage, it would appear that he’s the most likely person to fill that spot.

On Tuesday, John Shea of The San Francisco Standard reported that Netflix would be filling the iconic McCovey Cove outside of Oracle Park with 73 kayaks in honor of Barry Bonds’ record-setting 2001 season in which he hit 73 home runs. If that doesn’t scream “special guest” status to you, well, please reply with your other guesses below.