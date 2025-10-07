Golf docuseries “Full Swing.” (Netflix.)

Men’s professional golf will continue to get the Netflix docuseries treatment in 2026.

Full Swing, the Netflix documentary series that follows the lives of professional golfers, will reportedly air its fourth season next year, according to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal. Per Carpenter, cameras were on-site, wrapping up filming during the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black last week. A release date for Season 4 was not reported, but prior seasons have become available in February or March.

The season should have plenty of storylines to follow. Of course, the ongoing divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been a theme the show has followed for much of its run, and that continued to be an important story throughout the latest golf season, though perhaps less so than prior years. The PGA Tour has also undergone significant changes, with new CEO Brian Rolapp taking the operational reins from commissioner Jay Monahan. Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam, and Scottie Scheffler added another two majors to his tally.

Per Carpenter, “it’s not clear if cameras followed any LIV golfers,” as they have in prior seasons of the show.

While Full Swing has remained popular throughout its first three seasons, each successive year has attracted a smaller audience. As such, Netflix has begun ordering fewer episodes of the show, going from eight in its first two seasons to seven episodes in Season 3, and now just six episodes for Season 4. The first season of Full Swing garnered 53.1 million hours viewed on Netflix. Season 2 earned 28.5 million hours, while Season 3 had 22.2 million hours.

The show is produced by Box2Box Films, the same production house that popularized this genre of show with the Formula One series Drive to Survive.