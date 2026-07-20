Credit: BBC

After a modestly successful run during the World Cup, it appears as if Netflix is trying to stay top of mind for soccer fans.

On Monday, Netflix committed to continuing The Rest is Football podcast beyond the World Cup. The streamer created the daily show, hosted by BBC’s former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, for the World Cup. The show will continue throughout at least the next two Premier League seasons, airing two episodes per week, according to a report by Max Goldbart in Deadline. One episode will release on Monday with the second weekly episode releasing on Friday.

According to Goldbart, The Rest is Football was “not a ratings smash,” but performed well enough in the U.K. to warrant a renewal for the Premier League season.

The renewal comes at a time in which Netflix is pushing harder to court sports fans. The streamer continues to invest in live sports rights, expanding its NFL package and adding a new MLB package this year, while producing numerous documentary-style sports shows and licensing sports podcasts from a number of different companies.

Netflix is also preparing for perhaps its biggest undertaking as a sports broadcaster yet, the 2027 Women’s World Cup, next year. One would imagine that Lineker’s show will be similarly featured during that competition next summer.

Netflix is also seen as a likely bidder for U.S. rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, with FIFA preparing to bring that package to market in a matter of months. At the very least, renewing The Rest is Football shows Netflix is still interested in expanding its soccer offerings in the afterglow of the World Cup.