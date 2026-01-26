Screen grab: Netflix

As the Winter Olympics approach, Netflix is preparing to celebrate one of the most famous upsets in the event’s history.

On Monday, the streaming giant released the first trailer for Miracle: The Boys of ’80, a documentary focused on the United States hockey team’s unlikely victory over the USSR in the 1980 Winter Olympic semifinals at the height of the Cold War. The trailer features several players from the U.S. team, as well as broadcaster Al Michaels — who famously called the game — discussing the historic upset and the unique circumstances surrounding it.

MIRACLE: THE BOYS OF ’80 premieres January 30. Relive the story of “Miracle on Ice” told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the 1980 US Hockey team players who delivered a historic Olympics victory against the USSR at the height of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/K8slc5knmw — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2026

At this point, additional details regarding the documentary — which will be available on Friday, Jan. 30 — are few and far between. Words + Pictures’ Max Gershberg and Jacob Rogal are listed as the directors on the project, which offers the following synopsis on Netflix’s official website:

A young hockey team enters the 1980 Olympics as underdogs — and emerges as heroes. Their iconic upset unfolds with new footage and firsthand reflections.

Obviously, this is hardly the first piece of content to focus on the U.S. hockey team’s path the gold medal in 1980, as HBO (2001’s Do You Believe in Miracles? The Story of the 1980 U.S. Hockey Team) and ESPN (2015’s 30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men) have previously tackled the subject in documentary form, in addition to the 2004 film Miracle. But with the 2026 Winter Olympics now just weeks away, the timing is ripe for another entry, especially as Netflix continues to increase its sports-related offerings.