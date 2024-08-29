Screen grab: HBO

Mr. McMahon, the Netflix documentary series on WWE cofounder Vince McMahon, finally has a release date.

The docuseries, which was produced by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Tiger King executive producer Chris Smith, will be released on the platform on Sept. 25, according to an announcement from Netflix on Thursday.

Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE’s controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,… pic.twitter.com/ga7ABYs0Dn — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

The series was originally announced in the fall of 2020.

Since then, the notorious McMahon stepped away from running the company in the summer of 2022 over allegations he repeatedly paid off women around the WWE with whom he engaged in affairs, and quieted them down with non-disclosure agreements. McMahon returned in early 2023, helping to form TKO Holdings in a merger with the UFC led by Endeavor. McMahon resigned from TKO in January following new allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by a former WWE employee, which McMahon denied through a spokesperson.

Today, McMahon’s daughter and her husband, the wrestler Triple H, run WWE.

The Netflix announcement promises interviews with McMahon from prior to the latest allegations as well as his family and pro wrestling insiders.

Last year in an interview with Bloomberg, Simmons, who created the iconic 30 for 30 franchise while at ESPN, called Mr. McMahon “the best (doc) I’ve been involved with.” Simmons also promised Netflix has final cut on the doc, despite it being a coproduction with McMahon and WWE.

Notably, Mr. McMahon was produced by Simmons himself, like the Andre the Giant doc he helped make for HBO, rather than Ringer Films as a company, like the Music Box series he created with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network.

A lot is riding on the success of Mr. McMahon, especially critically, given Simmons’ lofty claims about it and the seriousness of the subject matter around McMahon, even before the latest criminal allegations.

[Netflix on X]