As we approach the 2025 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox will look to improve from a third straight year where the organization missed the postseason. But for Red Sox fans who are curious as to what the downfall of the Red Sox may have been in the 2024 season, Netflix’s new docuseries, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox, may be something worth tuning into.

On Wednesday, Netflix released their trailer for the new eight-episode docuseries, which was shared by the MLB on X, profiling the “mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.”

One could argue that this project, which will be directed by four-time Emmy winner Greg Whiteley, would have ideally been better to put out before the start of the 2025 MLB season instead of two weeks into the start of the 2025 season.

After all, most baseball fans are likely going to be more interested in what is going on at the start of the new season instead of looking back at the result of the 2024 season.

However, we have seen in past projects that Whiteley has produced, including the Last Chance U series, that there are typically far more storylines at play than strictly what happened on the field for the Red Sox. Whiteley outlined this in a description of the docuseries in Netflix’s press release on the matter.

“Of all the sports shows we’ve produced, the sport itself has served as merely a backdrop to tell highly personal stories,” Whiteley said. “While shooting the Red Sox 2024 season, we were astounded to discover that baseball is the exception — it’s so all-consuming that it leaves virtually no room for a personal life away from the ballpark. The most intense battles we witnessed occurred inside a player’s mind. All sports are mentally demanding, but the frequency of failure (and the sheer length of the 162-game baseball season) requires a remarkable kind of fortitude.”

Interestingly, based on the brief synopsis that Whiteley provided, it sounds like the new docuseries is a polar opposite to the most recent project on Netflix pertaining to the Red Sox, The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox, which of course premiered this past October.

Instead of highlighting the glory days of the Red Sox in 2004 as The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox did, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox is a behind-the-scenes look into the mindset of players on a Red Sox roster that was smack dab in the middle of mediocrity throughout their 82-82 season in 2024.

Only time will tell how much interest this upcoming project receives. But on paper, it does seem as if it would be something that could capture the imagination of baseball fans who want to learn a little more about some of the players on the 2024 Red Sox roster.