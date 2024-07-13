Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s new NFL docuseries, Receiver, has quickly become the streaming platform’s most-watched show just days after premiering. Perhaps one reason why is the raw emotion shown by some of the top wide receivers in the NFL, particularly when it comes to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders had some serious issues at the quarterback position this past season. They started the season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center before pivoting to rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

These struggles have been captured quite extensively in the series, featuring several previously-unseen instances of Adams voicing his frustrations with Garoppolo’s inconsistent accuracy.

“This is f****** pathetic, bro,” said Adams after being overthrown by Garoppolo in a Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions and fellow Receiver cast member Amon-Ra St. Brown. “Just throw the f****** ball, man! F***. Tired of this f****** bull****.”

This is what playing with Jimmy Garoppolo does to a man pic.twitter.com/M4SdasiRBU — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) July 12, 2024

Another instance featured on the show saw Adams complaining about Garoppolo’s throws, saying that he had to get “outta here” and complaining that he has “never been hit so many times in his career”.

“I gotta get the f*** outta here before I lose my f****** life,” said Adams. “I ain’t never been hit so many f***ing times in my career. Every game, I get f***** up.”

Jimmy G is so bad that his star WR was worried his accuracy was going to get him killed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f3zl21zHyL — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) July 12, 2024

This poor play from Garoppolo of course led to him being benched for O’Connell for the Raiders’ Week 9 matchup, a decision Adams revealed on the show that he “signed off on.”

“Well, my opinion on it is that I signed off on that,” said Adams of the starting quarterback change. “That’s just the reality of it. I love Jimmy and he’s a great guy. But, something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”

Here is the clip. It was more about winning than him being traded. https://t.co/tlYwbVzqxQ pic.twitter.com/mDWnBHACoZ — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) July 11, 2024

The Receiver series, of course, comes after the release of Netflix’s Quarterback series last offseason. Both have been quite popular, but there is an argument to be made that the streaming platform perhaps has an ever better series on its hands when it comes to the skill position players.

Quarterbacks in the NFL have long been known to be far less likely to show their true emotions on camera regarding team problems. Essentially, they are the face of their respective franchise. And with that comes a level of reservation when it comes to openly speaking about the team.

This kind of content is very similar to the reason that HBO’s Hard Knocks has been popular for so long. Everyone wants to see the dynamic in the locker room within their respective favorite team. And thus far, Receiver has delivered just that.

[NFL Memes on X, Marcus Johnson on X]