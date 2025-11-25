Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters via Imagn Images

After getting outbid for broadcast rights to UEFA Champions League matches in major European markets, Netflix is eyeing the next-best thing.

The streaming giant is reportedly weighing a bid on Premier League rights in the United States and Europe, according to a report by Martyn Ziegler in The Times. Domestic broadcast rights for England’s top-flight soccer run until 2029. Currently, rights are split between TNT Sports and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, though it seems Netflix’s interest is not limited solely to the Premier League’s domestic audience. The Times also reports that Netflix may provide some competition for NBC, which broadcasts Premier League matches in the U.S. NBC’s deal expires one year earlier, in 2028, and the league is expected to open the bidding process for U.S. rights next year.

Netflix’s interest is yet another clear sign that the streamer is getting serious about live sports. The company has already secured rights for several high-profile one-off events, including the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, NFL Christmas Day games, and MLB’s Home Run Derby. And just earlier this week, Netflix made the surprise move to hire away Elle Duncan from ESPN to be the “face” of its fledgling sports division.

Netflix has yet to dive into live sports quite like some of its peers, namely Amazon and Google. Amazon has been active in the market for live sports rights both in the U.S. and abroad for years, itself owning the top Champions League game of the week in the UK and Ireland. Google, for its part, owns NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV, a cable alternative that appeals to a disproportionate number of sports fans.

NBC’s Peacock streaming service can serve as a proof of concept for Netflix when it comes to the success of Premier League as a churn-reduction property in the U.S. Many Peacock subscribers purchase annual subscriptions to keep up with the Premier League’s nearly year-long season. Netflix, with its deep library of content, isn’t as desperate for churn-reduction measures as its sub-scale competitors like Peacock. But adding properties like Premier League can further solidify Netflix’s status as something more akin to a utility, like the cable bundle in its heyday, rather than simply another streaming service.

A Premier League deal would also go a long way towards establishing Netflix as a serious destination for live sports content. The company has yet to ink any agreements that require year-round production (its WWE deal features weekly broadcasts, but those are produced by WWE.) So exploring a Premier League package signals Netflix is prepared to make significant investments in live sports.

It’s possible, however, that Netflix’s interest could continue its current trend of carving off select events, rather than regularly scheduled programming. The Times mentions the streamer “could target” the Premier League’s Christmas fixtures, though much of the report implies a broader interest from Netflix.

It seems all signs are pointing towards Netflix becoming a real player sooner rather than later, especially when it comes to the world’s largest soccer competitions.