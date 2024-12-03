Photo Credit: Netflix

Aaron Rodgers Tuesday on the The Pat McAfee Show included a special bonus this week.

McAfee gave a plug for Enigma, the upcoming three-part Netflix docuseries on Rodgers that debuts Dec. 17.

“And we have an exclusive trailer right now,” McAfee said.

“Oh s***, do you really?” Rodgers asked, who seemed unaware even though it had been previously announced that on the show that the trail would be shown.

McAfee cued the trailer, which shows many behind-the-scenes moments of one of the most complex, controversial yet also greatest players in NFL history, as he recovered from his 2023 Achilles injury to return this season.

There are scenes from games and rehab, but also many unusual images featuring Rodgers doing mystical-looking things that perhaps only he could explain (and which probably involved some mind-altering ayahuasca at some point).

Throughout the trailer, dozens of words pop up that critics and fans have used to describe the controversial player: “Selfish, fake, defiant, controversial, divisive, stubborn, and difficult.” Those are interspersed with more positive words such as “Loyal, athlete, champion, friend, mentor, and legend.”

It was a lot to digest.

“Hey, that’s going to be sweet,” McAfee said when the trailer ended, clapping. “Thank you for allowing the world to get a chance to see your life, in opening up to do this docuseries.”

Aaron Rodgers debuted the trailer for the three-part docuseries “Enigma” about him on “The Pat McAfee Show.” pic.twitter.com/tvhYCVIu5M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2024



The series was produced by Religion of Sports (Simone Biles: Rising), Skydance Sports, and NFL Films.

Netflix previously released a trailer in September.

