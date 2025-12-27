Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out

Pablo Torre recently said that his show “should live on whatever television is.”

For better or worse, Netflix and YouTube are staking their claim for what television is in 2025 (and 2026).

According to a new profile of Torre by Ben Strauss in the Washington Post, Netflix has kicked the tires on potentially adding Pablo Torre Finds Out to its burgeoning video podcast portfolio.

“Today, the show’s numbers keep increasing: It has five straight months of more than 1 million views on YouTube; nine of the top 10 performing YouTube episodes have debuted in the past three months,” wrote Strauss. “Video licensing agreements on Netflix and spin-off docuseries with other streamers have been discussed. Hollywood studios and big-name producers have called about optioning the Clippers story.”

PFTO landed a multiyear licensing deal with The Athletic, “worth seven figures” earlier this year. However, that arrangement allows the Meadowlark Media podcast to post the video version across various platforms. A potential deal with Netflix would presumably make it the show’s exclusive video home.

Such a deal makes sense given what Torre told Puck’s John Ourand in September.

“I think this should live on whatever television is,” Torre said. “And I say that not knowing what television is anymore. More than a third of our audience, on YouTube, watches it on a physical television. So, on some level, I’m saying that I’m making a television show for all intents and purposes for people who watch digital video on televisions.”

If such a deal were to come together, it would be interesting to see what input, if any, Netflix might have on the program. Torre told the Washington Post that The Athletic can make suggestions for episodes, but he has the final say on what he does and does not cover.

Torre, the Awful Announcing Sports Media Person of the Year, became the face of sports-centric investigative journalism in 2025, thanks to a collection of shocking, thought-provoking, entertaining, and deeply researched episodes about some of the biggest names around.

Netflix recently threw its hat in the video podcast ring in a big way, signing multiyear deals with Barstool Sports and Spotify to become the exclusive video home of shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, Pardon My Take, and The Ryen Russillo Show.