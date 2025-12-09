Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters via Imagn Images

Despite a report last month that indicated Netflix could challenge NBC for broadcast rights to the English Premier League come 2028, when NBC’s current deal expires, it seems that the streaming giant is not actually interested. At least not yet.

Last month, a report by Martyn Ziegler in The Times suggested that Netflix was eyeing Premier League rights in both the United States and Europe. That appears not to be the case, at least in the U.S., according to a new report by Puck sports correspondent John Ourand. Monday evening, Ourand reported that “Netflix executives have not engaged anyone on the EPL rights.” He added, “a lot can happen between now and 2028, but it doesn’t appear as if Netflix will be an interested bidder.”

Netflix has certainly began to show more interest in acquiring live sports rights of late, but hasn’t strayed too far from its events-based strategy. The streamer recently bought rights to MLB Opening Day and the Home Run Derby. It will again stream a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader later this month. And in 18 months, Netflix will air the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history.

The same day that Ziegler filed his report, new broke that veteran ESPN host Elle Duncan would be hired by Netflix to helm its fledgling sports division. It seemed as if Netflix was going fully on the offensive when it came to live sports.

Those expectations should be tempered in the wake of Ourand’s report. It still seems apparent that the streamer is leaning into sports coverage. After all, why else would Netflix hire a full-time sports broadcaster? But the company’s willingness to buy full packages of live rights, rather than stick with its current strategy of one-off telecasts, seems lacking.

The news should be welcomed by NBC, which has staked much of the success of its Peacock streaming service on the Premier League’s ability to attract year-round subscribers.