Netflix once again took centerstage covering the NFL with their Christmas Day doubleheader. And while there was a lot to like about how the streamer presented NFL games, their zoom interviews with franchise legends from the teams involved was a miss.

Netflix pulls out all the stops for their lone NFL games of the year on the Christmas holiday. They bring in big-name talent from other networks along with their own personalities and lots of celebrities. Everyone from Ian and Noah Eagle to Drew Brees to Kay Adams and Jamie Erdahl to Seth Rollins and Bert Kreischer were involved.

But in addition to the cast of thousands, Netflix also brought aboard players from each of the four teams participating in the doubleheader into the broadcast with zoom interviews during game action.

And that’s when it all became too much.

The streamer was criticized by fans for interrupting the game flow with the forced interviews. Not only was the quality and technology on the low end of the spectrum, but it actively took away from the viewing experience when all fans wanted to see was football.

The interviews featured Emmitt Smith, Clinton Portis, Barry Sanders, and Cris Carter. Maybe it was Netflix’s idea to dress up some games that weren’t that appealing on paper. Or perhaps it was a way to squeeze in a sponsored segment from Verizon. But as great as it was seeing all of those legendary figures from the NFL, in-game zoom interviews wasn’t the place to do it.

If Netflix really wanted to feature a franchise legend from the Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, and Vikings respectively, they could have just added them onto the pregame or halftime show. What’s a few more people on set when there were already dozens working the game anyways? Or, they could have put them in the exclusive Peaky Blinders suite!

But in 2025, the last thing football fans want to see on Christmas Day are forced in-game zoom interviews that look like something from a local preseason telecast. At least we know that Cris Carter has a cute dog, though.

