Netflix once again took centerstage covering the NFL with their Christmas Day doubleheader. And while there was a lot to like about how the streamer presented NFL games, their zoom interviews with franchise legends from the teams involved was a miss.

Netflix pulls out all the stops for their lone NFL games of the year on the Christmas holiday. They bring in big-name talent from other networks along with their own personalities and lots of celebrities. Everyone from Ian and Noah Eagle to Drew Brees to Kay Adams and Jamie Erdahl to Seth Rollins and Bert Kreischer were involved.

But in addition to the cast of thousands, Netflix also brought aboard players from each of the four teams participating in the doubleheader into the broadcast with zoom interviews during game action.

And that’s when it all became too much.

The streamer was criticized by fans for interrupting the game flow with the forced interviews. Not only was the quality and technology on the low end of the spectrum, but it actively took away from the viewing experience when all fans wanted to see was football.

The interviews featured Emmitt Smith, Clinton Portis, Barry Sanders, and Cris Carter. Maybe it was Netflix’s idea to dress up some games that weren’t that appealing on paper. Or perhaps it was a way to squeeze in a sponsored segment from Verizon. But as great as it was seeing all of those legendary figures from the NFL, in-game zoom interviews wasn’t the place to do it.

These former player Zoom interviews while game is being played are a terrible idea — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) December 25, 2025

Netflix needs to scrap the Zoom interviews during live play. They’re legends, but people tune in to watch the games, not hear what Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders have to say. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 25, 2025

You’re trying too hard @netflix Why would anybody want to listen to Emmitt Smith on a zoom call with broken audio while staring at more of his ceiling than him.. IF YOU WANT HIM, FLY HIM TO THE BOOTH. Swing and a miss #NFL — Isaac Moore (@AverageIke) December 25, 2025

Whoever green lit these in game Zoom interviews should be immediately removed from any future @netflix sports brainstorming sessions. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) December 25, 2025

Having Emmitt Smith on a zoom call instead of commentating on the actual game is insufferable. Do better @netflix — Jandro (@jandro_ko) December 25, 2025

Netflix is worth over $400 billion and they put Emmitt Smith on a damn Zoom call lol — Jeremy (@JeromeyR0me) December 25, 2025

Get these zoom guests tf off the netflix broadcast — Ron Stewart (@RonStewart_) December 25, 2025

Bro ik it’s Barry Sanders but not one person is trying to listen to a zoom meeting during football. Ban Netflix from NFL games — Knower (@b_knower3) December 25, 2025

Not a huge fan of the Netflix productions today. I don’t mind games being on Netflix. But the productions feel amateur. Like bringing in former players on Zoom during the game. I want to watch the game, not hear interviews with people who have nothing to do with it anymore. — Nick Stevens (@NickStevensHS) December 26, 2025

If Netflix really wanted to feature a franchise legend from the Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, and Vikings respectively, they could have just added them onto the pregame or halftime show. What’s a few more people on set when there were already dozens working the game anyways? Or, they could have put them in the exclusive Peaky Blinders suite!

But in 2025, the last thing football fans want to see on Christmas Day are forced in-game zoom interviews that look like something from a local preseason telecast. At least we know that Cris Carter has a cute dog, though.