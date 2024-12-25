Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Much like Jurassic Park founder John Hammond, Netflix has spared no expense when it comes to making its Christmas Day NFL games a huge success.

Just like with Jurrasic Park, it is important to remember that life finds a way, and not everyone will need to sign up for the streaming service to watch the Steelers-Chiefs and Ravens-Texans.

Netflix is featuring a who’s who of broadcasters and entertainers for their NFL coverage, hoping to attract new subscribers and provide their current ones another reason to never, ever consider leaving. Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, Nate Burleson, and J.J. Watt are calling the game action. The studio is populated by the likes of Mina Kimes, Drew Brees, and Robert Griffin III while Jamie Erdahl, Ian Rapoport, and Scott Hanson fill in the gaps.

To say nothing of Mariah Carey performing beforehand and Beyonce performing at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game.

The marketing blitz has been intense as the streamer hopes to prove to everyone (but especially the NFL) that it deserves to broadcast more games in the future. Fingers are crossed they don’t have the same debilitating streaming issues that marred the Tyson-Paul fight a few weeks back.

LOADING…BEYONCÉ. NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs. Texans. Kickoff at 4:30 PM ET. Tomorrow on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/EMFsLVShja — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2024

While most of the country will have no choice but to sign up for Netflix if they want to watch, fans in local markets will be able to watch their team’s game without needing to do so.

The Steelers-Chiefs game will be available on CBS affiliates KDKA in Pittsburgh and KCTV in Kansas City. Meanwhile, CBS affiliates KHOU in Houston and WJZ in Baltimore will carry the Texans-Ravens games.

As part of their deal to produce the Netflix games, CBS receives a production fee, promotion spots during the games, and the ability to sell ads in the local markets airing the games on broadcast television.

Some bars and restaurants might be SOL when it comes to showing the Netflix streams, but if they’re located in those markets, they should be able to get the CBS affiliate feed regardless.

The games can also be watched on mobile through NFL+.

If you live in one of those markets and want to watch the other game not involving your local team, you’ll still have to sign up for Netflix. But if you’re just in it for your team, then you can get through the day without committing to yet another streaming service.