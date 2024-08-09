Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix has reportedly decided on a production partner for its pair of NFL Christmas Day games.

Per the Wall Street Journal, CBS Sports will be producing the two games (Ravens-Texans and Steelers-Chiefs), exclusively available on Netflix this Christmas Day.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that the company was talking with both CBS and Fox about producing the games.

Given that four AFC teams are participating, and that CBS airs the lion’s share of AFC games each season, the decision to go with CBS makes sense. The network will also reportedly receive a production fee for the games, while also receiving promotion spots during the games and can also sell ads in the local markets airing the games on broadcast television.

In 2024, CBS is scheduled to air 10 Texans games, eight apiece featuring the Ravens and Steelers, and seven involving the Chiefs.

The NFL reportedly helped the discussions between Netflix and CBS along, and the network plans on producing the games like it does its top national games of the week.

Given that this is Netflix’s first foray into the NFL, CBS is planning to treat it as it would its own Sunday national game with bigger crews and cameras than the typical NFL broadcast, the person familiar with the plans said. The NFL played a role in forging the Netflix-CBS partnership, according to a person familiar with the league’s thinking. The person said the league is confident CBS will bring a high level of production quality to the games.

Broadcasters for Netflix’s two games have yet to be announced.

[Wall Street Journal]