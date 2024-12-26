A globe, map and other memorable items from Chris Hoffman’s travels sit inside what is called the “Africa Room” at his mother’s home in Bremen, Ohio on January 20, 2022. Chris Hoffman, who now lives in Groningen, Netherlands, is the Managing Director of Humanity Link. Hoffman has been been working with Non-Government Organizations and International Organizations all over the world since 1999. Lan 20220120 Chris Hoffman 03 Photo Credit: Ty Wright/Eagle Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

While not the most suspenseful NFL game ever played, Wednesday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers drew viewers from around the world. Netflix, which streamed both Christmas Day games, claimed that viewers from an impressive — and potentially impossible — number of countries streamed the front end of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

NFL Media took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some viewership numbers, which were provided by Netflix.

The first item was that “Over 200 countries tuned in at some point during Chiefs vs. Steelers.”

🚨#NFLonNetflix Stats Update🚨 – Over 200 countries tuned in at some point during Chiefs vs. Steelers – Chiefs vs. Steelers is already the 2nd most popular Live title on Netflix to date – Nearly 1/3 of Netflix’s Global Concurrents are watching Chiefs vs. Steelers – Netflix… — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 25, 2024

The Sickos Committee account replied, “Well that’s a spicy number of countries, NFL. Care to elaborate?” A follow-up post said, “And be specific, Netflix. Let us know exactly what you consider to be a country.”

And be specific, Netflix. Let us know exactly what you consider to be a country. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 25, 2024

This is an issue because, at the risk of getting too geopolitical here, there may not be that many countries in the world. The United Nations has 193 member states with two others — Holy See (Vatican City) and the State of Palestine — listed as non-member states.

In fact, during Netflix’s studio show between games, Robert Griffin III noted that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson could bolster his MVP stock with a big game “In front of the world – not just the U.S. This game is global — 195 countries.”

We can put RG3 in the 195 camp. https://t.co/C2yav7cHGu pic.twitter.com/ZKX4kaAtPm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2024

So, if the United Nations only recognizes 195 and Netflix claimed people from more than 200 countries streamed the game, did Netflix invent (at least) six countries?

Not necessarily.

Worldometers noted that Taiwan, The Cook Islands and Niue are not on the United Nations’ list. The same is true for “dependencies” and “Other countries recognized by the United Nations as not being self-governing.”

Also, while the UN’s list is less than 200, both the International Olympic Committee claim more, with 206 and 211, respectively.

Of course, even if we can get to over 200 countries, that doesn’t necessarily mean that someone from every country was watching. Things like VPNs certainly make tracking such numbers more difficult. It does feel like the residents of Vatican City, for example, might have been otherwise engaged on Christmas Day.

Nonetheless, while the games weren’t great, it does seem as though it was a good day for both Netflix and the NFL.

[Netflix on X, Sickos Committee on X, UN.org, Worldometers.info]