Nate Burelson, JJ Watt, and Ian Eagle

Halfway through their first Christmas Day game, the praise for Netflix’s NFL presentation has been near-universal.

There’s still plenty of football left to play and halftime shows to produce, but the quality of the broadcast, as well as the lack of streaming glitches, has to have the NFL breathing a big sigh of relief.

Wary viewers came into Netflix’s Christmas presentation concerned that it would be a repeat of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, which was marred by glitches, lagging issues, and other problems. The experience left many people irate and caused concern about the upcoming NFL broadcasts and whether or not the streamer would be able to keep things on track.

Whatever the issues from the Tyson-Paul fight, it appears that Netflix has figured it out.

We asked our readers how their Netflix live streaming experience was going and the words that seemed to pop up most include “perfect,” excellent,” “shockingly good,” “beautiful,” “totally fine,” and “so far, so good.” Many people noted the high quality of the broadcast feed and the clarity of the picture as highlights.

We did see some complaints with viewers noting that they encountered glitches, blurry images, a little bit of graininess, and a syncing issue between the audio and video. Multiple viewers noted they encountered some glitching and audio issues during the pregame show but hadn’t experienced that since.

Most of the reactions from the sports media community have been positive as well.

Every game should have this clear of a picture and sound. This is 🔥 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 25, 2024

This picture quality for this Chiefs-Steelers game on Netflix is super crispy. Very nice. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) December 25, 2024

One quarter in and I’m really impressed with the picture and sound quality from Netflix. Noticeably cleaner than a lot of network games I watch. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 25, 2024

The first ever Netflix NFL broadcast looks and sounds excellent.

The scorebug is outstanding. — Spiegel & Holmes (@SpiegsAndHolmes) December 25, 2024

Worth saying because people were worried: At kickoff of the first game, the Netflix picture looks great and the stream is working fine — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) December 25, 2024

While it doesn’t seem like the Netflix stream is working 100% for everyone, the consensus appears to be that it’s working great for 95% of viewers (give or take). And the praise for picture quality and crispness is the cherry on top.

By all accounts, Netflix has thrown down the gauntlet and put its fellow streamers on notice for when the next round of NFL rights becomes available.