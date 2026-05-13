Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

We officially know what Netflix’s newly expanded NFL package will look like this upcoming season and beyond.

The streamer formally announced on Wednesday that it would be adding three games to its NFL slate this season on top of its usual Christmas Day doubleheader, and has extended a media rights deal with the NFL through the 2029-30 season.

As prior reports indicated, Netflix will kickoff the season in Week 1 with the International Series game from Australia between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Netflix will also air the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which we now know will feature the Green Bay Packers visiting the Rams. Then, wrapping up Netflix’s three additional games will be a Week 18 matchup to be determined later. That game will air at 1 p.m. ET on the Saturday of Week 18, a timeslot that traditionally carries a game with some level of postseason implications.

Following this upcoming season, Netflix will enter a newly extended media rights deal with the NFL through the 2029-30 season, aligning with the league’s opt-outs with the majority of its broadcast partners. Under the extension, Netflix will only be allotted one Christmas Day game, rather than two, a Week 1 game, a Thanksgiving Eve game, and a Week 18 game. Fox, under its media rights agreement with the NFL, is guaranteed a Christmas Day game when the holiday falls on a weekend, which is perhaps why Netflix’s Christmas presence is being halved in upcoming years.

As was reported earlier this week, Netflix’s package will also include the NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

The announcement formalizes Netflix’s partnership with the NFL through when the next round of media rights negotiations could presumably take place. The NFL, of course, is interested in renewing its broadcast agreements prior to its 2029-30 opt-outs, though those efforts have seemingly slowed in recent weeks.

In addition to the live game package, Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has renewed the popular docuseries Quarterback for a third season.