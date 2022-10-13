In joyous news for soccer fans, Netflix’s Sunderland Til I Die docuseries is getting two more episodes (it’s technically a third season, but let’s be honest here – two episodes doesn’t make a season) covering the end of the 2021-22 season, which ended in promotion to the Championship.

Per ITV, no premiere date has been announced.

Here’s a statement from Leo Pearlman, the founding partner of production company Fulwell 73.

Founding partner of Fulwell 73, Leo Pearlman said: “This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season. “There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play- off win against Wycombe at Wembley. “We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

If you’ve never seen Sunderland Til I Die, you’re missing out. The series is one of the best behind the scenes docs we’ve ever seen, running the full slate of emotions from joy to mindless optimism to sheer despair and everything in between.

There are also plenty of unintentionally hilarious moments, like this exchange from the second season.

Anyway, we’re thrilled it’s coming back, even if just for a pair of episodes.

