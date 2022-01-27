On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer for RACE: Bubba Wallace, the docuseries focusing on the NASCAR driver announced last year.

Netflix has had plenty of success with their Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries, spurring interest in F1 stateside.

Here’s a description of the series, via Netflix.

Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice. Over the course of six-episodes Wallace reckons with who he is on and off the track, finding himself as both a driver and an activist. He confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag. While dealing with the stress of competition and the public fallout both at the track and on social media from his stand, Wallace is supported in his efforts by his family and members of the racing community. The series includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.

RACE: Bubba Wallace premieres on February 22nd with six 45 minute episodes.

[Image via Netflix]