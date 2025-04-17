Credit: Netflix

That Netflix quarterly analysts calls are now a regular for sports media covering the earnings circuit, along with regular stalwarts Disney, Comcast, Fox and WBD to name a few, underscores just how much the streaming giant is rapidly becoming a player in sports.

But just how much is certainly open to debate: is Netflix just looking for events like boxing, Christmas Day NFL games and golf and tennis exhibitions to add to a mix of live events to jumpstart its relatively new ad business; or is it a real player in the sports rights market?

The only real rights deal it has is with WWE’s RAW, and that’s more sports entertainment: WWE certainly displays athleticism but has predetermined outcomes. So what would Netflix executives say when analyst Rich Greenfield submitted a question (Netflix requires queries to be written pre-call) asking about their interest in upcoming rights for MLB, UFC and Formula 1?

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co CEO, declined to comment directly, but said, “our live event strategy is unchanged, and we remain really focused on the big breakthrough events. Our audiences love them, and so anything, anything we chase, in the event space or the sports space, is a deal that has to make economic sense as well.”

The phrase “big breakthrough events” doesn’t sound quite like a season-long league or circuit, though Netflix has that essentially with RAW. Sarandos hyped the July rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, who fought as an undercard in Netflix’s November’s Jake Paul fight. The women all but stole the show, upstaging the tame Paul-Mike Tyson “fight.”

“It was the most watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history,” he said. “So there’s a lot of excitement around that.

“What we have seen with live is this very outsized positives around conversation and acquisition, and we suspect retention, and we’re really excited to keep building on that.”

His last point on retention is a notable one. When streamers show big sports events that are not part of a season-long league, whether it’s Peacock and the Olympics or Netflix and the NFL Christmas day games, the concern is fans will sign up for the service just for the event and then unsubscribe at the conclusion.

Netflix executives were asked specifically about churn from the Christmas Day games, and did not directly answer but certainly suggested it is not a big issue.

“Retention characteristics for the members that came in for those big events was similar to members that joined for other big titles, and that continues to be the case,” said Spencer Neumann, chief financial officer. “So you know, really no meaningful changes to our retention story, which you know, no news on that front, is good news from our perspective.”

This was the first quarter Netflix stopped providing subscriber growth–or loss- figures. The last figure was just over 300 million globally, so without a new number, one must read their statements about event retention as meaning the big event viewers of the last quarter did not flee.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix wrote that WWE is performing well. “Monday Night RAW has ranked in the Weekly Top 10 across 29 different countries and has maintained a spot on the Global Weekly Top 10 list every week since its debut, despite not yet launching in some major markets. As of April 1, Netflix has been the exclusive home for WWE in India, providing live streams with Hindi commentary throughout the year.”

The letter also disclosed Netflix plans to expand its events business overseas in the future. To date, the events have been a mix of sports, and more entertainment themed productions like award shows and famously last year the roast of Tom Brady.

Netflix executives got a lot of questions about the economy and tariffs, and how it is affecting consumers and the streamer’s growing ad business. Thus far the execs said they have seen no softness and backed the proposition that entertainment services are more recession resistant than other sectors.

This is a refrain commonly applied to sports, and it makes sense too for Netflix. In fact, streamers might benefit a bit if consumers decrease their out of home spending but keep it for lower cost services like Netflix.

One new offering that may be coming are podcasts that also air on a video platform like YouTube. With sports generating scores of podcasts, chances are some will appear on Netflix.