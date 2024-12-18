Credit: Online Athens

Earlier this year, The Athletic reported that Netflix was closing in on a deal with the Southeastern Conference for a docuseries on the league’s football season.

On the eve of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, the project is now official, with Netflix announcing that an unnamed docuseries featuring the SEC’s 2024 season will be released next summer.

The project will be produced by Box To Box Films, the same production company behind other Netflix sports series’ such as Sprint, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point. Eight 45-minute episodes will comprise the docuseries, which promises to give viewers “unprecedented access to the players and coaches that make their favorite (and rival) teams forces to be reckoned with.”

“Whether you’re a die-hard college-football fan or haven’t paid attention to it since you were in college yourself, an upcoming show will immerse you in the glories of the game,” the streamer wrote in a release. “On Dec. 18, Netflix announced production of a season-long series that follows the sport’s most dominant conference, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), during the 2024 season.”

A Netflix Sports series following the 2024 SEC college football season is coming Summer 2025. Providing unfiltered access to coaches and players in college football’s most dominant conference and giving an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/H2Cm2nec0T — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2024

Added SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: “This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience.”

Considering Netflix’s laundry list of sports docuseries, it seemed like it was only a matter of time until one focused on college football. Between the streaming service’s reach and growing presence in the sports space, this seems like a great opportunity for the SEC — not that the league is currently hurting for media exposure.

While many of Netflix’s sports docuseries have been hit or miss, spending this particular season in college football’s most high profile conference should give the series’ producers plenty to work with. And with SEC teams comprising one-fourth of the 12-team playoff, there’s still a strong chance that the project will include a storybook ending.

