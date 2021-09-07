The Undertaker might be retired from in-ring competition but he isn’t retiring The Undertaker character yet.

Netflix revealed that they are teaming up with WWE to release an interactive horror movie called Escape the Undertaker, set to premiere October 5. Just in time for Halloween season.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie will involve The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) visiting The Undertaker at his mansion which is a haunted house.

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

This is the latest in Netflix’s interactive section. Most of their “Choose Your Own Adventure” programming is for kids but they have dabbled in the genre with adults with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild, and an episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

This is a nice way to involve The Undertaker in things that don’t involve wrestling. If the Boneyard match against AJ Styles is any indication, it should be a fun experience.

