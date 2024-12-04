Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Netflix is looking to add to its star-studded Christmas day NFL crew.

According to a report by the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel on Tuesday, the streamer is eyeing ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes for its Christmas Day doubleheader this month. “While a deal hasn’t been finalized, a source said ESPN would give Kimes the network’s blessing if it’s something that she ultimately wants to do,” Glasspiegel reports.

Earlier this year, Netflix paid a reported $150 million for a pair of Christmas day NFL games. The doubleheader will feature an early afternoon tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers followed by a divisional round rematch from last year’s playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

It has already been reported that the streamer has tapped the father-son duo of Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle to serve as play-by-play commentators for the games. Noah will be joined by CBS NFL studio analysts Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt for the early game, while Ian will call the late game alongside Fox No. 2 game analyst Greg Olsen.

There are conflicting reports as to who will serve as studio talent for the holiday broadcasts. In August, Puck’s John Ourand reported that NFL Network’s Rich Eisen will serve as studio host for the games alongside other NFL Network talent. In September, the New York Post reported that FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams will host Netflix’s coverage that day.

Kimes’ inclusion in the broadcast would presumably be on the studio side, though nothing official has been announced by Netflix.

[New York Post]