There was no denying it. Netflix's stream of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was bad. And bigger problems may await with bigger streams. Photo Credit: Michael Dixon Photo Credit: Michael Dixon
Netflix’s stream of Friday night’s boxing match between social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson could best be described as problematic.

At worst — and probably more accurately — it could be described as a complete disaster.

The broadcast began at 8 p.m. Eastern. It did not take long for issues to be reported.

But while there were early issues, they weren’t universal. Pixelation issues were generally resolved quickly. Buffering issues were also generally solved within a few moments. Or, at the most, viewers only had to hop out and come back in for things to straighten out. That wasn’t the case for everybody, of course. But for the most part, things were OK early. That didn’t last.

As the night progressed and more people began to log on as we got closer to the main event, the issues were glaring — and persistent.

The issue has the potential to go well beyond Friday night’s poor stream.

If the streaming problems are this prevalent on Friday night, what will they be in January when Netflix becomes the permanent home of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw? Or, more notably, what will the issues be on Christmas Day when Netflix streams a pair of NFL games?

To further hammer that point even more, there were streaming issues, as well as issues with the broadcast, as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was talking about how excited he was that Netflix and the NFL are partnering up.

Also of note, this is not the first streaming issue that Netflix has had. Does that mean that Monday Night Raw and the NFL streams will be plagued with issues? It doesn’t bode well but not necessarily. We’ve seen streaming services like Prime Video and Peacock largely fix issues they had early into their time streaming live sports. Netflix certainly can fix these problems. Whether it will fix them is another issue. If nothing else, Friday night showed everyone how glaring the issues were.

And if they aren’t fixed by December 25, it will be anything but a Merry Christmas for Netflix.

