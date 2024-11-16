Credit: Netflix

Boxing fans weren’t sure what they would see when they tuned into Netflix Friday night for the much-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Of all the possibilities, Tyson’s bare butt was probably not on the list.

On an evening when Netflix suffered from severe buffering and lag issues, the feed worked a little too well for many viewers when the 58-year-old former heavyweight walked away from the camera following a pre-fight interview in his locker room to reveal his bare bottom in a jockstrap.

The cameraperson realized all too late what they were capturing and tried to avert the gaze but Netflix certainly didn’t seem to mind, offering up a cheeky social media post promoting the moment.

The joke was lost on many viewers who were frustrated by the constant streaming issues. According to Down Detector, over 88,000 people reported issues with the streaming service throughout the event.

We wouldn’t know @netflix because your streaming service absolutely sucks. https://t.co/IvAdnc27cO — Justin Arnett (@arnett_justin) November 16, 2024

Netflix you need to do better and fix the stream! — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) November 16, 2024

Im surprised this tweet wasn’t buffering — stu (@despxwned) November 16, 2024

Depending on how the fight itself goes, Netflix might end up as the butt of a lot of jokes by Saturday morning.

[Netflix]