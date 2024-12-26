Screen grab: Netflix

I owe Netflix an apology.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event last month was an unmitigated disaster — and not just because of the product it provided in the ring. Buffering, technical glitches and general streaming issues plagued the bulk of the broadcast, leading me to write at the time that Netflix clearly wasn’t ready for the arms race that is live sports rights.

In my defense, this wasn’t Netflix’s first live streaming debacle, so it’s not like it had earned the benefit of the doubt. All of the skepticism heading into Wednesday’s Christmas Day NFL doubleheader was more than earned, with the showcase providing the streamer with the opportunity to either repair the damage that Tyson-Paul did to its reputation or cause further harm.

The verdict was clear.

For as much of a catastrophe as Paul-Tyson was one month ago, Netflix’s NFL debut was every bit an unqualified success. The presentation was so strong and the technical aspects were so clean that I went from thinking that the streamer wasn’t capable of hosting freak show boxing fights to believing that it will eventually challenge ESPN as the predominant platform for live sports rights — maybe sooner rather than later.

The first inkling I had that my Paul-Tyson review might not age well came with the first reports regarding Netflix’s NFL studio show. Even without having seen Kay Adams, Drew Brees, Robert Griffin III, Mina Kimes and Manti Te’o work together, there was something about the grouping where you knew the chemistry would be strong. And my intuition proved correct, as the studio show successfully generated an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and football savvy while appealing to hardcore and casual fans alike before, in-between and after the games, both of which were blowouts.

ESPN’s college football coverage should take notes.

While the show’s host, Adams, likened the plan for the program to a variety show/holiday party, such efforts have previously proven easier said than done. Only Netflix managed to actually pull it off, with the pre-game show effortlessly bouncing between serious football talk, comedian Bert Kreischer getting drunk with Pittsburgh Steelers fans on the street and perhaps one too many WWE integrations to promote Netflix’s Monday Night Raw debut.

While the show’s producers deserve credit for maintaining a fast-paced and upbeat environment, the key ingredient was clearly the talent, with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and Jason and Devin McCourty also hosting from a satellite set in Pittsburgh. At this point, it’s unclear how/why ostensibly competing networks such as ESPN and NBC allowed some of its most high profile talent to help bolster Netflix’s NFL debut. But even if Netflix doesn’t have access to the likes of Rutledge and Kimes moving forward, the fact that it identified the talent that it did for Wednesday bodes well for the future of its live sports programming.

It’s Christmas, and to be a part of the NFL taking the Global stage on @netflix in a way like never before with an amazing crew is truly a blessing. Thank you to my Mom and Dad for sacrificing for us every Christmas and I pray my Wife and Kids love this SURPRISE 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/N3d3yQOhIs — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 25, 2024

That was also evident in both games’ broadcast booths, which featured Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt and Nate Burleson calling Steelers-Chiefs and Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen in Houston for Texans-Ravens. Simply put, both booths would be two of the NFL’s best on a weekly basis — even if the first one beat us over the head with reminders that J.J. Watt’s brother plays for the Steelers.

To be certain, Netflix had a lot working in its favor, especially with the occasion helping contribute to the celebratory and joyous atmosphere. But the streamer also made the most of the occasion with quirks like postgame Santa coats for standout players and game balls made out of cake.

What was also apparent was that the NFL wanted this to work, with the league effectively overhauling its schedule to give Netflix what projected to be two of its most high profile games entering the season. The league has never been shy to promote itself in the national spotlight but went above and beyond on Wednesday, with immediate — if not dubious — proclamations regarding the doubleheader’s reach.

🚨#NFLonNetflix Stats Update🚨 – Over 200 countries tuned in at some point during Chiefs vs. Steelers – Chiefs vs. Steelers is already the 2nd most popular Live title on Netflix to date – Nearly 1/3 of Netflix’s Global Concurrents are watching Chiefs vs. Steelers – Netflix… — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 25, 2024

Clearly, the NFL had a lot invested in its Netflix debut being a success and even without seeing the official ratings, it seems clear that its efforts paid off. With Netflix laying claim to 283 million subscribers, there’s clear appeal for leagues to have a presence on the streamer, which is why you’ve seen such excitement surrounding the upcoming additions of WWE Raw and the women’s World Cup to its offerings.

As for the NFL, the league is locked into its current media rights deal through at least the 2028 season, but it’s also worth noting that the original deal didn’t include Netflix hosting Christmas Day games. In other words, there’s some flexibility to be had, as it’s hard to imagine the NFL’s presence on Netflix being limited to one showcase a year.

What that looks like is anyone’s guess, although it’s worth noting there’s already been chatter about the league selling a season-long package of international games, which seems perfect for Netflix considering its immense global reach. What does seem certain, however, is that one month after being the punchline of the sports media world, Netflix hasn’t just rehabilitated its reputation as a broadcaster, but may very well be the future of live sports rights.