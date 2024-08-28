Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix has struck gold again and again with its all-access sports docuseries, and the newest one brings some serious star power.

LeBron James heads up the cast in Netflix’s Starting 5, which premieres Oct. 9. Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum are the other stars featured in the docuseries. The streaming service announced the release date and dropped a trailer Wednesday.

According to a Netflix promo, “The series captures all five athletes in their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy — and dominant — in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship.”

Jimmy Butler

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Domantas Sabonis

Jayson Tatum Starting 5, a new Netflix Sports series, will follow their 2023-24 season on and off the court. Coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/8tvPzMFizr — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

The series is produced by James’ Uninterrupted in association with Higher Ground Productions and Omaha Productions.

It’s become a proven winning formula for Netflix, which has experienced great success with series such as Quarterback, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and NASCAR: Full Speed.

It could be argued that the presence of James, Tatum and Edwards in particular gives this show more star power than many of those other series.

All 10 of the 45-minute episodes of Starting 5 will be available on Oct. 9.

