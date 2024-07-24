Credit: Taylor Rooks/Bleacher Report

Did Tom Brady save comedy? Not quite, but megastar comic Kevin Hart believes a celebrity athlete as big as Brady agreeing to do his roast for Netflix was a “necessary and valuable” step back from what Hart called “our climate of sensitivity.”

In an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, Hart, who hosted the roast in May, credited Brady with the courage to laugh at himself and open the floodgates for what Hart believes comedy is supposed to do.

“Although I can side with Tom and understand him wanting to protect the idea of family and the conversation attached to that … and I’m not privy to what he dealt with after,” Hart told Rooks, “but that thing made people comfortable with, like, the concept of a joke being a joke.”

Hart believes in the spirit of a roast and that a huge celebrity like Brady lowering themselves to be the target of a roast can do something special to lower the temperature for those on stage and watching at home. And he admires that Brady also believed in it enough to participate.

“The roast was like a forgotten thing because of the climate,” Hart said. “If you really dissect the roast, I went out and made people comfortable with the uncomfortable, right off the top of it.”

Hart said the world needs more events like The Roast of Tom Brady, but reiterated that it works better when the target is as big of a star as Brady.

“To follow Tom, I would do it again, but I need somebody at that level,” Hart said. “And somebody that’s OK with coming in and hearing the lay of the land.”

During the roast, Brady told off Jeff Ross for referencing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s run-in with a massage parlor in 2019. In the aftermath, Brady appeared on several platforms including The Pivot, and expressed remorse for how the jokes from Nikki Glaser and others affected his family.

It’s not easy to open yourself up to that kind of personal commentary, but viewers clearly loved the roast and it showed a looser side of Brady as he left behind his NFL career.

If Hart is correct, others could benefit from the same treatment, as could the audience.

[Bleacher Report on YouTube]