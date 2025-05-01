Screen grab: Netflix

As the week filled with headlines regarding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, it felt like a safe bet that the couple would be spoofed on the next episode of Saturday Night Live. But while that may very well still happen, John Mulaney already beat it to the punch.

The opening monologue of Wednesday’s episode of Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney included a skit spoofing the 73-year-old North Carolina head coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend. In the skit, announcer Richard Kind donned a tattered sweatshirt similar to the one worn by Belichick in his now-infamous interview on CBS Sunday Morning, only to be interrupted by his girlfriend, Gerstein, who looked an awful lot like Hudson.

“We’re not talking about that,” Gerstein said while interrupting an answer from Kind, just as Hudson had done during Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil.

“Gerstein is Richard’s girlfriend and she’s now a constant presence in our lives,” Mulaney explained.

“I’m his idea mill and his muse,” Gerstein continued, mocking the way in which Hudson is referenced in the acknowledgements of Belichick’s upcoming book. “And I need to see a cut of this before you use it.”

“It’s a live show,” Mulaney responded.

“It’s not live anymore. Sorry,” Gerstein countered. “The Richard portions are pre-taped. “We’re going to need to see a cut.”

“Come on. Wouldn’t you give up all your friends for this woman?” Kind interjected. “I would blow up my brand and distance myself from my fans for one moment in her company. Ah, to watch her scroll. To wake up and hear her on the phone in the bathroom.”

The skit proceeded to mock Hudson and Belichick’s social media activity before coming to an end with Gerstein proclaiming that she was going to have people over later while questioning who the “random people backstage” were.

“The guests?” Mulaney asked.

“Whatever,” Gerstein replied.

Bill Belichick’s viral interview has remained in the headlines in recent days with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach issuing a statement on Wednesday defending Hudson’s actions. Meanwhile, CBS responded with a statement of its own, denying the Tar Heels head coach’s claim that the interview was “selectively edited” and that the two sides had agreed to only focus on his upcoming book.

As for Jordon Hudson, the former Bridgewater State cheerleader has been thrust even further into the spotlight this week with TMZ reporting that she had interrupted the CBS interview on multiple occasions and even became so heated at one point that she stormed off the set. Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that Hudson was “instrumental” in stopping the production of an HBO Hard Knocks series focused on North Carolina and has been identifying herself as the chief operating officer of “Belichick Productions,” a company with no apparent business records.

As a part of his statement on Wednesday, Bill Belichick acknowledged that his relationship with with Hudson is both personal and professional. And with the former Patriots head coach continuing to promote his upcoming book and preparing for his first season in Chapel Hill, this likely won’t be the last time that the couple provides fodder for shows such as Mulaney’s.