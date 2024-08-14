Credit: Netflix

It’s a winner-take-all rematch with two of the most iconic eaters facing off in a competition … of hot dogs.

The highly anticipated Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi hot-dog eating competition will be streamed live from Las Vegas on Netflix, cleverly titled Unfinished Beef.

16-time hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut will go head-to-head rival competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi who has six hot dog championships of his own.

“Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” Chestnut said in a Netflix statement. “Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!”

And if you were wondering about the Kobayashi rumors of his retirement, think again. He has one more task at hand before he calls it quits.

“Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time,” Kobayashi said, via Netflix. “This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

The “beef” will be the first matchup for the two since the 2009 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest that resulted in a “sudden death” eat-off. Chestnut ultimately won.

The battle will take place at the Luxor Hotel and Casino located on the Las Vegas strip on Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

[Netflix]