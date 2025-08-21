Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Netflix announced yet another venture into the world of live sports broadcasting.

This one will feature a familiar face to the streaming platform, Jake Paul, headlining the fight card against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Jake Paul’s 2024 boxing exhibition against Mike Tyson, which streamed on Netflix last November, presented significant challenges for Netflix from a broadcast perspective. But it also featured a massive audience, breaking the platform record for concurrent streams as 60 million households tuned into the event.

Since then, Netflix has become more familiar with live sports broadcasts, hosting a doubleheader of Christmas Day NFL games in 2024. Additionally, they’ve been the broadcast home of WWE Monday Night Raw since January.

With these marked improvements in mind, Netflix is again ready to get back into the Jake Paul business. In a post on X, the streamer announced that the boxing match between Paul and Davis would be taking place on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

One will rise. One will fall. JAKE “EL GALLO” PAUL VS. GERVONTA “TANK” DAVIS

Friday, November 14

Atlanta, GA

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p2YIq37LOI — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2025

According to Ring Magazine, which was first to get the scoop on the upcoming fight, the upcoming match will be an exhibition, which makes sense given the vast size disparity between the two. Paul typically fights in the cruiserweight division, which has a 200-pound weight limit, and has even fought as high as 227 pounds for his bout with Mike Tyson. Meanwhile, Davis regularly fights in the 135-pound lightweight division.

You could argue that the fight borders on being a “freak show” given the size disparity. But the label that some may put on the upcoming match isn’t dissuading Netflix from capitalizing on the popularity of both boxers.

Notably, the Paul-Davis match will come after Netflix further gains familiarity with boxing broadcasts in September, as they will be the broadcast home of the upcoming super fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez on September 13. So clearly, Netflix appears dedicated to putting together high-profile events both for the boxing purists and for a more mainstream appeal.