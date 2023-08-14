Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has been an incredible source of memes during its three seasons, and a Chicago anchor made the next logical step with the show.

On Sunday, WGN’s Josh Frydman tweeted out a two-minute clip of an I Think You Should Leave themed sportscast, slipping numerous references from the show into his calls of Chicago Bears and Cubs highlights.

Check it out, and think of how many more lines Frydman could have slipped in with some more time.

An “I Think You Should Leave” themed sportscast? RANDOM. Had a little too much fun putting this together with my shirt brother/real brother and fellow #ITYSL obsessive @AJ_Frydman. @ITYSL_memes pic.twitter.com/uuqWnNVFXJ — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) August 13, 2023

I may have missed a couple, but here are all the references I was able to pick up.

Cosmic gumbo/moves to the beat of jazz

Corncob TV

Coffin Flop

Bart Harley Jarvis

Gotta make money off this/simply too good

Sunday Funday

Turbo Team

Metalloid Maniac

55 burgers, tacos, etc

At that price point, he can hit

Gimme dat

Truffani’s

Worst day at their jobs

Fri-day-night

I don’t know if you’re allowed…

Dangerous nights crew

This is fine/don’t worry about it at all

Triples are best

By my count, that’s 18 references to I Think You Should Leave in 2:20. Some of them were quite forced, as we usually see with these themed sportscasts, but others worked really well (I actually thought the “Turbo Team” and “he can hit” quotes were great).

Over the years, we’ve seen many themed sportscasts. Adam Lefkoe’s themed sportscasts ten years ago went viral and propelled him to a role with Bleacher Report and eventually a wider role at Warner Bros. Discovery.

All props to Frydman for putting this together. I feel like there hasn’t been much crossover between I Think You Should Leave memes and sports, but there are plenty of opportunities that could be taken advantage of on social media.