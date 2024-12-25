Credit: Netflix

Given the hype surrounding Netflix’s Christmas Day presentation of NFL games, you had to figure they’d use it as a launching pad to promote several of their upcoming projects.

It was a natural fit to debut the teaser trailer for Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 golf comedy that helped catapult Sandler on the journey from SNL castmember to Hollywood megastar.

While we don’t get much in the way of plot details, not that such things mattered much in the original film, we do see a lot of iconic imagery and classic character returns. Sandler’s Gilmore is seen donning his Boston Bruins jersey and waffle stompers. We also see him riding his driver like a horse around the green just like he did in the first film.

As for returning characters, we see Christopher McDonald as Happy Gilmore’s nemesis Shooter McGavin, and Julie Bowen as girlfriend/love interest Virginia. While it’s unclear what everyone’s relationships are with one another in this film. McGavin appears to be in rough shape, visiting a gravesite in his pajamas.

Happy Chanukah!

Merry Christmas!

Happy Holidays!

And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eYcP1Bdrv8 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 25, 2024

While not seen in the teaser, Ben Stiller also returns for the sequel after portraying an evil orderly in the first one.

Travis Kelce appears in the teaser trailer, just one of several celebrities who will show up in the film, including Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, Scott Mescudi, pro wrestler Jacob Friedman, and more. Dan Patrick will also appear in the film and has shared some details on his role.

No word yet on when the film will premiere on Netflix but we imagine there will be more trailers and news coming soon.

[Netflix]