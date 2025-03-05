Credit: Netflix on YouTube

Grizzly Adams did have a beard — and Happy Gilmore 2 finally has a release date.

After Adam Sandler confirmed the sequel to the beloved cult classic last May, everyone has eagerly awaited any news. Now, the wait is almost over. The second installment of Happy Gilmore will hit the big screen (Netflix) this summer, with a release set for Friday, July 25.

Get your popcorn ready; it’s nearly time for Sandler’s Happy Gilmore character to dust off his Boston Bruins jersey and hit the greens again.

The ball officially started rolling in March 2024 when Christopher McDonald, who plays the iconic Shooter McGavin, teased the sequel. Based on McDonald’s revelation, Dan Patrick did some digging. And after a chat with his good friend Sandler, he shared some intriguing updates. Sandler later confirmed the sequel’s existence on The Dan Patrick Show, offering details about the project and even revealing that Patrick and Drew Carey would be involved.

By April 2024, Sandler confirmed the sequel was officially happening, and filming took place in New Jersey last September, according to Patrick.

The sequel brings back familiar faces, including Sandler, McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Julie Bowen, with Travis Kelce joining the cast. If you missed it, a trailer dropped on Christmas Day during Netflix’s NFL coverage — a subtle taste of what’s to come this summer.

This doesn’t seem like just a swing at nostalgia.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Well, maybe it does. But, it’s a chance to see if Happy can still make a mess of the greens — and perhaps even knock a few more heads in the process.