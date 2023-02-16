It seemed like it was yesterday that Netflix launched Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Four years later, the influential docuseries is set to launch Season 5 on February 24, and Netflix released the final trailer for the new season.

It's a new dawn for @F1: Drive To Survive… Season 5 premieres February 24 pic.twitter.com/dNNmIQ0riB — Netflix (@netflix) February 16, 2023

The 2022 Formula 1 season wasn’t as exciting as the season before, but it still brought some incredible talking points. Asian races in Australia, Japan, and Singapore, along with Canada, returned to the schedule after two years away for COVID reasons. Miami made its debut on the F1 schedule.

Teams struggled with “porpoising,” where the cars hopped up and down on long straights, losing performance and causing an unpleasant feeling for the driver. Some struggled more than others, Mercedes especially.

Ferrari shot themselves in the foot multiple times with baffling strategy decisions all season. It seemed like in most races, Ferrari made a decision that almost everyone immediately disagreed with, and it cost Ferrari a win.

There were also some great moments throughout the season. In particular, the São Paulo Grand Prix better be a full episode. Kevin Magnussen getting a shock pole position with Haas is going to be great for all the Guenther Steiner fans, and George Russell getting his first win will be great to see.

Drive to Survive has gotten deserved criticism from fans, and even the drivers, for overdramatizing moments for effect. Even with its faults, it’s undeniable the impact the show has had in the sudden rise in popularity of Formula 1. To the extent where other racing series and sports are doing their own series. From NASCAR to IndyCar and tennis to golf, they saw the success of Drive to Survive and look to have a similar surge of popularity.

[Netflix]