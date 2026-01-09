Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix is reportedly in the market for other sports media stars.

After the streamer hired former ESPN star Elle Duncan to serve as the face of its fledgling sports division last November, it became clear that Netflix is positioning itself to build a talent roster of its own. Now, at least one more name is being rumored to secure a deal with the streamer.

According to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports, ESPN and Marquee Sports Network reporter Taylor McGregor is in Netflix’s sights as a potential new hire. McGregor most prominently works as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football coverage alongside play-by-play voice Dave Pasch and analyst Dusty Dvoracek. She recently worked sidelines for ESPN’s Cotton Bowl telecast in which Miami defeated Ohio State 24-14.

McGregor also notably conducted the final on-field interview with Lane Kiffin prior to him leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

For Marquee Sports Network, McGregor works as a reporter during Chicago Cubs games.

Front Office Sports reports that McGregor is “highly thought of inside ESPN,” but if she were to take a job with Netflix, it’d be unlikely she could continue working for the network. McGregor’s contract is currently nonexclusive, but ESPN and other networks have become averse to loaning talent to streamers like Netflix, which are increasingly viewed as direct competitors. Duncan, for instance, was initially said to possibly juggle responsibilities for both Netflix and ESPN when her deal was first reported. However, ESPN did not allow for that type of arrangement.

While Taylor McGregor is the only person named in the Front Office Sports report, it is also said that Netflix is looking at several other sports media talents to build out its sports division.

Netflix has slowly built out a sports rights portfolio which includes MLB events like Opening Night and the Home Run Derby, an NFL doubleheader on Christmas, various boxing matches, and the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups.