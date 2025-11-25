Photo Credit: ESPN

Netflix hired its first full-time sports personality, and that tells you everything about where the streamer is headed, even if the company won’t say it directly.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports that Elle Duncan is leaving ESPN after five years hosting the 6 p.m. SportsCenter to become the “face” of Netflix’s sports coverage. Her contract reportedly allows appearances on other networks, though there’s pessimism that she’ll continue with ESPN, where she’s anchored WNBA Finals coverage and hosted the women’s basketball version of College GameDay. Netflix had also pursued Malika Andrews for a similar role before she signed a multiyear extension with ESPN in September.

Duncan’s hire is the clearest signal yet that Netflix isn’t just dabbling in live sports. You don’t bring on a full-time sports host for Christmas Day NFL games and the occasional boxing match. You bring on a full-time sports host when you’re building something permanent.

The move matters because Netflix has spent the past few years being deliberately confusing about its sports ambitions. CEO Greg Peters said earlier this year that a regular slate of NFL games “doesn’t really fit our strategy.” Chief content officer Bela Bajaria suggested the opposite, hinting at interest in Sunday afternoon packages if they become available in 2029. The company says one thing publicly while doing another behind the scenes.

Look at what Netflix has actually acquired. Christmas Day NFL games. MLB’s Home Run Derby, Opening Day, and Wild Card round. Two FIFA Women’s World Cups starting in 2027. The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight that drew massive numbers despite technical issues. The strategy has been choppy at best, grabbing whatever tentpole events become available without any obvious plan tying them together.

That’s where Duncan comes in. She gives Netflix sports an identity beyond one-off spectacles. Networks have become increasingly reluctant to loan out their talent for Netflix events, and for good reason. ESPN isn’t going to help a competitor build credibility by sending over its top personalities every time Netflix airs a game. Hiring Duncan solves that problem and signals Netflix is done borrowing.

The approach differs completely from what Amazon and Peacock have done. Amazon pays $1 billion annually for Thursday Night Football, a regular weekly package that made the streamer essential for NFL fans. Peacock acquired exclusive rights to Premier League matches and Big Ten games, building a recurring content calendar. Both went all-in on traditional sports packages.

Netflix keeps insisting it doesn’t need that. The company has 300 million subscribers and leads all streamers in total usage. It doesn’t need sports to drive signups the way Peacock or Paramount+ do. What Netflix wants is premium advertising inventory and time spent on the platform, and tentpole events provide both without the overhead of covering an entire season.

The risk is that competitors build viewing habits Netflix can’t break. Paramount just made itself essential for UFC fans with a massive rights deal. Disney owns championship events across multiple leagues. Peacock has Premier League soccer running from August to May. These are recurring reasons to open the app, and recurring reasons create loyalty.

Netflix is betting its head start is enough. The platform has more content than any competitor and a subscriber base nobody else can match. But time spent matters, and every hour someone spends watching Thursday Night Football on Amazon is an hour they’re not scrolling through Netflix.

Duncan’s hire suggests Netflix sees the risk. The most likely scenario is the streamer continuing to stack tentpole events across multiple sports while avoiding the long-term commitment of regular-season packages. Boxing matches, tennis exhibitions, international soccer friendlies, all-star games, and championship events can be heavily promoted and aggressively monetized. Duncan becomes the connective tissue, giving Netflix sports a consistent face even when the programming itself is sporadic.

Whether that model works is the question worth asking. Netflix is betting people will tune in for the big moments without needing everything in between. Amazon and Peacock are betting the opposite, that regular programming builds habits that one-off events can’t replicate. Both strategies require massive investment. Only one can be right about how audiences actually consume sports on streaming.

The real test comes in 2029, when the NFL’s opt-out window opens and Sunday afternoon packages potentially hit the market. Netflix says it doesn’t want them. History suggests Netflix says a lot of things before changing course. The company told everyone password sharing was fine before cracking down. It promised never to run ads before launching an ad-supported tier. It kept saying live sports didn’t fit its strategy while quietly stacking rights deals.

Hiring Elle Duncan is part of that infrastructure. She gives Netflix credibility it couldn’t get by leasing talent from other networks. She provides continuity across events that might be months apart. And she signals to rights holders that Netflix has the capability to do this properly, even if the company claims it isn’t interested.

Netflix wants more sports. It just wants them on its terms, structured around tentpole events rather than regular-season slogs. Duncan’s hire proves the company isn’t experimenting anymore. It’s building something designed to last, even if nobody can quite figure out what that something looks like yet.

