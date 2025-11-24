Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix is reportedly hiring its first full-time sports personality.

The streamer is set to sign ESPN’s Elle Duncan as the “face” of its sports coverage, according to a report by Andrew Marchand in The Athletic. Netflix has slowly but surely acquired live sports rights in recent years, including the next two FIFA Women’s World Cups, MLB’s Opening Night and Home Run Derby, Christmas Day NFL games, and various one-off spectacles like the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.

Duncan, who has hosted the coveted 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter on ESPN for the past five years, has grown to be one of the network’s most recognizable on-air talents. She has lead studio coverage for the network’s WNBA games, including the Finals, and hosts the women’s basketball version of College GameDay. Recently, she began hosting a show on ESPN’s digital platforms called Vibe Check.

Per Marchand, “there is pessimism that Duncan continues with ESPN.” Her Netflix contract is expected to allow her to appear on other networks, but it is unclear if that would include ESPN, where she has become a staple. “Duncan and ESPN have discussed ways she could continue to work on women’s basketball for the network,” Marchand writes, but no decision has been made on that front.

The report also indicates that Netflix had pursued ESPN’s Malika Andrews for a similar role before she officially signed a multiyear extension with the network in September.

While Netflix is still building out a more robust sports portfolio, Duncan may appear on some of the streamer’s other programming.

The hire makes one thing very clear: Netflix is serious about building out some form of permanent sports infrastructure. So far, the streamer has simply leased talent from other networks during its live sporting events. Networks have become increasingly reluctant to loan out their talent, however, as to not help out a direct competitor.

This investment may be the first signs of Netflix becoming a full-fledged player in the live sports arena.