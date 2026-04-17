Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The NFL is looking for television and streaming partners to pay up ahead of new rights deals. And Netflix may be one of the key parties that is eager to match their asking price.

The NFL’s new rights deals could just be the momentous occasion in modern sports media history. The country’s most successful and popular sports or entertainment property is looking to perhaps double its billion dollar rights fees in deals that could reshape the entire media landscape. Mega-mergers, FCC threats, DOJ investigations, the survival of linear television, and the rapid expansion of the streaming era are all on the line. And don’t forget about the other sports and entertainment properties that are looking on in trepidation over how expensive the NFL deals will be and how much of the revenue pie will be left for them.

As the networks and streamers all position themselves for the upcoming negotiations, it’s no surprise that they are all bullish on their current relationship with the NFL and what potential the future could bring. That was true on the Netflix earnings call this week as co-CEO Ted Sarandos pitched investors on the opportunity that exists to take another step forward with the league.

Currently, Netflix just has two NFL games to speak of in a Christmas Day doubleheader. But as the streamer has become much more aggressive in acquiring big sporting events for the platform, there are no bigger ones than NFL games.

“The NFL is a great property, and it delivers value as part of our total offering. We are in discussions right now, because we think there’s an opportunity to expand the relationship. We’ve learned a lot about what works, and how to value the NFL and live content generally over the last couple of years,” said Sarandos on the earnings call via Forbes.

The trouble for Sarandos and Netflix is they may already be falling behind their streaming competitors as Google is reportedly in pole position to land a new five-game package of international games and standalone contests for YouTube.

The government is pushing NFL games towards remaining on broadcast television, which complicates the push for streamers to add a ton of games to their portfolios. But Netflix has already been tipped to potentially make a move for Sunday Night Football, and these comments certainly show an eagerness to push their infamously selective approach to live sports further than it ever has before.