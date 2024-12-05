Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix is targeting two prominent names to bolster its international coverage for its Christmas Day NFL doubleheader.

According to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports, Netflix is in talks with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson to contribute to the streamer’s international coverage on Christmas Day. Netflix will air a doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET and the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The gig would be a notable pickup for Brees, who has expressed his desire to return to sports broadcasting after a failed stint at NBC in 2021. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback appeared last month on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown in what was seen as a successful tryout for a future broadcast role.

Hanson remains a regular fixture on television screens during the NFL season as the longtime host of RedZone. It’s unclear exactly what plans Netflix has in mind for him or Brees besides the fact that the duo won’t appear stateside.

Netflix’s broadcast plans are coming together now only three weeks out from the games. The streamer has reportedly tapped the father-son duo of Ian and Noah Eagle as the play-by-play announcers for the doubleheader. Noah will be joined by CBS NFL studio analysts Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt for Chiefs-Steelers, while Ian will call Ravens-Texans alongside Fox No. 2 analyst Greg Olsen.

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported that Netflix was considering Mina Kimes as a potential addition to its Christmas Day NFL studio. There have been conflicting reports about who will host the coverage, with Puck’s John Ourand suggesting NFL Network’s Rich Eisen and the Post suggesting FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams.

Nothing official has been announced by Netflix.

