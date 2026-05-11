Credit: Netflix

For most of Sunday night, Kevin Hart was the target of everyone’s barbs at his Netflix roast.

However, there was a palpable desire to absolutely cook Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green any chance someone got.

The Roast of Kevin Hart marked Netflix’s biggest such event since they took Tom Brady down a few pegs. A who’s who of celebrities and athletes showed up to take part, including Shane Gillis, Jeffrey Ross, Chelsea Handler, Venus and Serena Williams, The Rock, Pete Davidson, and even Brady, who returned to dole out some zingers this time.

While everyone got a chance to sit in the hot seat, Green seemed to get singled out for some particularly harsh jokes all evening long.

Ross, the Roastmaster General, set the tone with his shot at the Warriors star, saying, “Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.”

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.” Jeff Ross came with the jokes for Draymond Green 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/dkzPpEJSej — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Whoever Brady hired to write jokes for him had one for the new media podcaster as well, poking fun at his reputation for getting ejected from games.

Tom Brady: “Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes.” 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/tFpafgakTU — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Gillis joined in, clowning Green over his role on the Warriors’ NBA championship teams with a joke Charles Barkley would surely appreciate.

“Draymond Green is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks,” he said.

Shane Gillis: “Draymond Green is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks.” 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/Kycp2aSz3S — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Davidson went extra hard, asking the Warriors forward, “Why do you look Blacker than usual? Is it because you got burnt by the Suns?”

Pete Davidson roast’s Draymond Green live on Kevin Harts Roast. pic.twitter.com/kwfU95I7iu — Ant (@TheInverseTimes) May 11, 2026

Even The Rock got a dig in, taking a shot at Green’s name.

The Rock went after Draymond Green at The Roast of Kevin Hart 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/CIdNXqTvLs — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

While this was all in good fun, it’s been a tough few weeks for Green. First, Barkley’s been making the rounds, taking shots at him following their Inside the NBA dustup. Now he had to sit there and take it with a bevy of jokes about his lack of importance to the Warriors’ dynasty. This is a great opportunity for the outspoken NBA star to prove he can roll with the punches, but we’ll see if he can.