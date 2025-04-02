Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event may have been a critical disaster, but it was indisputably a commercial success.

And while the fight itself and overall presentation of the spectacle may have been panned, the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano drew rave reviews. So much so that Netflix is running it back, with the third installment of the Taylor-Serrano trilogy set to headline an all-women’s boxing event that the streamer will air live from Madison Square Garden on July 11.

But when it comes Taylor and Serrano’s main event status, they won’t be alone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a fight between Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner and undefeated WBA Interim world champion Jennifer Miranda is set to be the co-main event for what will be the first all-women fight card to ever take place at MSG.

As was the case with Paul-Tyson, the event will be promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. In a statement, Paul and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said: “Alycia Baumgardner now has the stage to show the world why she is The Most Valuable fighter in the sport. But Jennifer Miranda is another world-class athlete who has been waiting for the opportunity to demonstrate why she is one of the best in boxing. This is a world-class matchup between two elite athletes, and we’re thrilled to showcase it as the co-main event of this historic night.

“The future of women’s boxing is now, and MVP is proud to lead the charge in taking the sport to unprecedented heights. A huge thank you to Netflix and Madison Square Garden for sharing our vision and helping make this moment possible.”

ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER vs JENNIFER MIRANDA The co-main event to TAYLOR vs SERRANO 3. Friday, July 11. LIVE on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/h9EE3rPHoG — Netflix (@netflix) April 2, 2025

As Netflix continues to make its push to live rights, boxing remains a key component of the streamer’s strategy. In addition to the MSG event, there have also been rumblings that Netflix will be hosting a TKO-promoted fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in September.

While Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader and weekly airings of WWE Raw have largely (albeit not completely) avoided technical issues, many will surely be interested to see how the July 11 performs. Especially considering the strength of what is shaping up to be a historic card that is sure to attract plenty of attention.