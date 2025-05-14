Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since taking over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has arguably been the most highly discussed figure in college sports. A

So it’s no wonder that Netflix announced a new docuseries focused on Coach Prime.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced in a social media post that Sanders will be the star of Prime Time, another project set to be released in 2026. In said post, Sanders “confirmed the rumors” that he will appear in the three-episode docuseries.

“Guess what, I heard a rumor,” Sanders said in the video. “I ain’t one for rumors, but I heard a rumor. Prime Time, is going prime time on Netflix in 2026. Oh! Now give me my theme music.”

We can confirm that the rumors are true… Deion 'PRIME TIME' Sanders is coming to Netflix in 2026.

As for what to expect from the series, Netflix issued a brief synopsis of the project in a press release, which outlines how it will tell the story of Sanders’ journey from a Hall of Fame football player to a “culture-defining” college football coach.

“PRIME TIME will provide an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality. For the first time, Sanders opens up about deeply personal aspects of his life, including his relationship with his biological father, surviving an attempted suicide, and near-death health scares.”

For someone who has previously said that he wanted “more privacy” within his program, Sanders seems to keep himself quite busy with all of the projects that he is involved in.

In January, Amazon Prime Video released the third season of its Coach Prime series, chronicling Sanders’ 2024 season at Colorado. Additionally, Sanders recently wrapped up the final episode of a 21-episode first season of his weekly talk show, We Got Time Today, on Tubi.