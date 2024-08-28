Photo Credits: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Dave Portnoy, left); Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK (Connor Stalions, right).

On Tuesday, Netflix released the latest edition of the Untold docuseries, which dove into the Michigan sign-stealing controversy involving former Michigan recruiting staffer Connor Stalions. And already, one prominent figure involved in the doc has raised concerns about how it turned out.

For those unaware of the Untold docuseries, it typically takes a deep dive into a controversy in a particular sport.

To name a few, Swamp Kings around the late 2000s Florida Gators, The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist around former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o, and Johnny Football around former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel garnered significant interest from college football fans.

The newest edition of the docuseries around Stalions, which is called Sign Stealer, is particularly interesting due to how recently the NCAA investigation into Stalions took place.

Stalions himself was featured in the doc, being asked directly whether he had posed as a Central Michigan staffer during a game between Central Michigan and Michigan State as many had accused him of doing.

“I don’t recall attending a specific game,” Stalions told the NCAA in the doc.

However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy refuted that directly, detailing that Stallions had told him specifically that it was indeed him at the game.

“Well, I know the answer to that because he told me,” said Portnoy. “Yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines. That was Connor on the sidelines.”

The way that things were edited together in Sign Stealer, it sure seems like Portnoy is adamant that Stalions had told him in confidence that he was indeed on the Central Michigan sideline for that game in question.

However, once the clip was released to the public, Portnoy wasted little time claiming that he had “never said” what was clearly portrayed on film.

“The Magic of editing,” Portnoy wrote in response to an X post of the doc clip from the Barstool Sports social media account.

“Barstool account reposting AI from an Ohio State jealousy account. Must be football season,” Portnoy wrote in a separate X response.

“Except I never said that,” Portnoy wrote in direct response to an Ohio State fan account on X.

The obvious question here is did Netflix completely take Portnoy’s quote on Stalions out of context? Or is Portnoy just trying to save face?

It is still unclear. But considering Portnoy is admittedly a longtime Michigan fan who notably has a relationship with Stalions, it does seem a bit unlikely that he would try and publically throw him under the bus.

