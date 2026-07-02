Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Netflix expanded its NFL footprint from two games to five for the upcoming season, and it appears that the streamer is looking to keep a consistent look throughout its schedule, which spans from Week 1 to Week 18.

Elle Duncan, the face of Netflix’s fledgling sports division, told Sports Media Watch that the streamer plans to use the same studio crew for all five of its NFL games this season. “We want every single one of our events to, yes, have a through-line and some consistency, and you’ll get that with the desk and the talent,” Duncan reportedly said on a yet-released episode of the Sports Media Watch Podcast.

In its two years of streaming a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader, Netflix has put together a ragtag bunch of analysts and commentators spanning different networks and platforms, though other NFL broadcast partners have become increasingly reluctant to release talent to the streamer. ESPN and Fox reportedly did not allow their talent to appear on Netflix during the streamer’s doubleheader last year. Instead, on-air talent was primarily sourced from NFL Network and CBS. Now, with NFL Network operating under the ESPN umbrella, Netflix could face even greater challenges staffing its telecasts this season.

Last year, Netflix used two separate studio crews — one at each game — for its Christmas Day doubleheader.

Netflix’s five-game slate will begin Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia for an International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Then, the streamer will air the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 25. After that, Netflix will transition to its usual Christmas Day doubleheader, then close out the season with a to-be-determined Week 18 game.

So far, the only known quantity for Netflix’s studio team is Duncan, who departed ESPN for the streamer late last year. Duncan will host Netflix’s NFL coverage, but who will join her is still up in the air.