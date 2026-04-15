Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Netflix is pushing its way further into live sports, albeit not in the United States.

The streaming giant has secured Mexican broadcast rights to both the CONCACAF Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League finals through 2029, according to a report by Etan Vlessing in The Hollywood Reporter. Both competitions are scheduled to be contested in 2027 and 2029.

The move aligns with Netflix’s broader international sports strategy, which targets events popular in a particular country or region. Earlier this year, for instance, Netflix was the exclusive broadcast partner for the World Baseball Classic in Japan.

“At Netflix, we are increasingly investing in live events that connect with our audience’s greatest passions, and football is, without a doubt, the passion that unites us as Mexicans,” Carolina Leconte, VP of content for Mexico and Latin America acquisitions at Netflix, told THR in a statement. “CONCACAF national team matches bring together millions of fans in Mexico like few other events can. We are thrilled that, over the coming years, fans in Mexico will be able to experience the CONCACAF Nations League Finals and the CONCACAF Gold Cup exclusively on Netflix, with no additional fees.”

Next summer’s Gold Cup will coincide with one of Netflix’s biggest sports undertakings yet, the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. So far, Netflix has broadcast one-off events and limited-run competitions, but has yet to produce a full-fledged competition on the scale of a World Cup.

It’s not clear if Netflix will produce its own broadcasts for the Nations League final, which will take place next March, a few months prior to the 2027 World Cup. But if it does, the match could provide a nice test run for Netflix as it prepares for its summer soccer takeover.