Credit: Netflix

The second NFL broadcast on Netflix is going to look a lot different than the first.

At least as far as the talent is concerned, with ESPN and Fox reportedly no longer allowing their broadcasters (with one exception) to be a part of the streamer’s Christmas Day showcase.

On Tuesday, Netflix officially announced its broadcasting plans for next month’s doubleheader. And as expected, there are plenty of changes from last year’s debut, which drew rave reviews from both a talent and production standpoint.

As had previously been reported by Front Office Sports, Netflix’s two broadcast teams will feature Ian Eagle, Matt Ryan and Nate Burleson on the call for the 1 p.m. ET game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders and Noah Eagle and Drew Brees calling the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET. Compared to last year’s Netflix broadcast, Ryan will replace J.J. Watt, who is now the No. 2 game analyst for CBS, with Brees taking the spot that Fox’s Greg Olsen filled opposite Noah Eagle last Christmas.

While Brees recently joined Fox as its No. 3 game analyst, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported last week that the network is allowing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to fulfill his Netflix assignment since it was agreed to prior to his hiring. No other Fox or ESPN talent is expected to be a part of this year’s Christmas Day broadcast.

NFL CHRISTMAS GAMEDAY IS BACK 🎄 Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM ET Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 PM ET LIVE on Netflix December 25 pic.twitter.com/JWjegVC70o — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2025

As for the Netflix studio show, that will also see some significant changes from last year’s debut. Whereas the 2024 broadcast featured one primary studio show featuring Kay Adams, Brees, Robert Griffin III, Manti Te’o and Mina Kimes, this year’s will have separate studio shows attached to each game.

Adams will return in her hosting role for the Cowboys-Commanders game, joined by analysts Austin Ekeler, Devin McCourty and Michael Irvin. Later in the day, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl will host the studio show for Lions-Vikings, with Brandon Marshall and Te’o joining as analysts.

As for sideline reporters, CBS’ Melanie Collins and NFL Network’s Sara Walsh will work Cowboys-Commanders, while CBS’ AJ Ross and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini will be at Lions-Vikings. Other talents announced as a part of Netflix’s broadcast plans include special guests Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, and Seth Rollins, rules analyst Gene Steratore and Scott Hanson and Kyle Long on remote coverage for Cowboys-Commanders.

In addition to English, the broadcast will also be available in French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.