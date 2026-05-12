Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Netflix is adding one more NFL event to its calendar, but it isn’t a game.

The streamer will reportedly air the NFL Honors ceremony next season as part of an expected expansion to its NFL package, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Per prior reports, Netflix is slated to add three more games to its lineup next season, bringing the streamer’s total NFL exposure to five games, including its Christmas Day doubleheader. Among the three additional games are the Week 1 game in Australia and the all-new Thanksgiving Eve contest in November.

The NFL Honors are traditionally broadcast by the network scheduled to air the Super Bowl just a few days later. It has also typically been simulcast on NFL Network. Per Glasspiegel, Netflix is expected to have exclusive rights to the event as part of its new deal, meaning there will be no linear television presence next season.

On Tuesday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos appeared on Fox Business Network to defend his company’s live sports strategy, which has largely been based around “eventizing” games and sports-adjacent telecasts, like the Tom Brady roast in 2024 or Skyscraper Live earlier this year.

However, the NFL Honors are hardly a ratings juggernaut and have more recently been an afterthought for NFL fans. February’s awards show averaged 3.7 million viewers across NBC and NFL Network, perhaps due to a heated MVP race between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. A year prior, the NFL Honors on Fox averaged just 2.3 million viewers for Josh Allen’s win, a record low for the event.

Netflix, though, does feel like a natural landing spot for the show, which is more of an entertainment production than anything related to sports. And the NFL Honors certainly falls into the “event” category Netflix is aiming for with its live productions.

Netflix is set to hold its Upfront presentation for advertisers on Wednesday, where it could unveil its new NFL deals publicly for the first time.