A Brett Favre tell-all documentary will hit Netflix next month.

The Fall of Favre, the latest entry in Netflix’s Untold series, will air on May 20. It won’t sugarcoat the former NFL star’s controversial off-field life. According to Front Office Sports, this documentary will explore Favre’s rise to fame and the scandals that have plagued his reputation in the years since, from legal battles to personal issues.

Netflix will release a new tell-all documentary on the rise and fall of Brett Favre. ‘The Fall of Favre’ will tell the story of Favre’s pursuit of Jenn Sterger and his involvement in the Mississippi welfare case, featuring reporting from FOS. The film will debut May 20. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 14, 2025

The Untold series has had its share of hits and misses.

We at Awful Announcing weren’t shy about calling out the Connor Stalions episode as a “shocking piece of PR rehab.” But this Favre documentary promises to be different. The project will be produced with input from FOS, with former senior reporter A.J. Perez acting as an executive producer.

Favre’s name will always be tied to a couple of big scandals, two that the documentary will look to explore.

First, there’s the sexual misconduct scandal involving former New York Jets team reporter Jenn Sterger. In 2010, reports surfaced that Favre allegedly sent her explicit texts, voicemails, and lewd photos, which Deadspin later published.

For Sterger, it was a career-killer.

“My life was ruined, and he went to the Hall of Fame,” she said.

The NFL investigated whether Favre violated any of the league’s conduct rules. While he admitted to sending the voicemails, he denied sending any explicit images. Favre was fined $50,000 for not fully cooperating with the investigation, but the league found no solid evidence that he sent the photos or broke any conduct rules.

Fast forward to 2022, when Favre found himself in legal trouble again.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil suit accusing Favre of misappropriating over $5 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, part of a massive state embezzlement scandal. While Favre insists he didn’t know the funds were misused, the lawsuit highlighted that much of the money was in Favre’s alma mater’s hands, the University of Southern Mississippi, for a new volleyball facility.

Since then, Favre has unsuccessfully sued several sports media personalities, including Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, failing to prove defamation in either case. On a separate note, it’s still unclear whether Favre actually cooperated with the documentary series.

He does have a legal playbook regarding these things, though.